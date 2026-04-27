Zucker (undisclosed) departed Sunday's 6-1 win over Boston in Game 4 and did not return, according to Justin Alpert and Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site.

Zucker's departure from Sunday's game seems to have been precautionary, as head coach Lindy Ruff said the team opted to hold Zucker out since the Sabres had a six-goal lead in the final frame. The veteran winger registered three hits and a plus-1 rating in 13:26 of ice time before leaving the game. For now, Zucker can be considered day-to-day ahead of Game 5 in Buffalo on Tuesday.