Zucker notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Zucker got on the scoresheet against his most recent former team -- he racked up seven points in 18 regular-season outings for Nashville at the tail end of last season. The winger has two goals and four helpers over his last six outings as he continues to thrive in the Sabres' top six. For the campaign, he's at 41 points (15 on the power play), 94 shots on net, 48 hits, 53 PIM and a plus-2 rating across 52 appearances.