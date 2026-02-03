Zucker scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Zucker's goal at 5:31 of the third period stood as the game-winner. The 34-year-old winger had gone three games without a point, but he has four tallies over his last six contests. This was his first power-play contribution since Jan. 15 versus the Canadiens. He's up to 14 goals, 28 points (12 with the man advantage), 78 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-8 rating through 36 appearances this season.