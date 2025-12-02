Zuckers scored a power-play goal, put two shots on goal and served two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Zucker started the festivities for the Sabres in the team's five-goal night with a power-play goal less than three minutes into regulation. With the tally, the 33-year-old winger is up to seven goals, 14 points and 39 shots on net through 18 games this season. Since his return to the lineup from an illness, Zucker has seven points in his last six games and has seen top-six minutes. After the second-best offensive season of his career a year ago, he has been a difference maker for the Sabres, who have won four of their last six games with him back in the lineup. Zucker is top waiver-wire target in deep leagues and has solid streaming value in standard fantasy formats.