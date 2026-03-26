Zucker scored two power-play goals on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Zucker had been limited to one assist over his previous six outings. Despite that slump, he's retained a spot on the top power-play unit, and that's where he was able to cash in twice in this contest. Zucker is up to 22 goals, his most in the last three years, and 39 points over 53 contests this season. The veteran winger has added 111 shots on net, 50 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-4 rating while regularly seeing second-line usage at even strength.