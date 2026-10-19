Zucker (abdomen) practiced on the third line Monday and is on track to make his regular-season debut Wednesday against the Flyers.

After missing the first nine games of the season while recovering from sports hernia surgery, Zucker has been trending in the right direction recently, and his return to game action appears to be imminent. Across 62 regular-season appearances with Buffalo last year, he recorded 24 goals, 21 assists, 57 hits, 23 PIM and 21 blocked shots while averaging 15:37 of ice time.