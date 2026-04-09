Zucker scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Zucker has back-to-back two-point games after going five contests without getting on the scoresheet. The 34-year-old winger continues to be effective in a second-line role, providing good complementary offense and a little physicality. He's earned 24 goals, 43 points, 126 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-6 rating over 60 appearances this season.