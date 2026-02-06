Zucker scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Zucker has five goals over his last eight games. The 34-year-old winger scored just 1:46 into this contest, but the Sabres couldn't really build off his quick strike. The winger is up to 15 goals, 29 points, 80 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-9 rating through 38 appearances this season. Zucker's a reliable scoring winger in a middle-six role with power-play time, which makes him a strong depth option in fantasy.