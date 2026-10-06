Zucker (abdomen) participated in Tuesday's morning skate but is still a few weeks away from returning to game action, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Zucker has spent the start of the regular season recovering from offseason sports hernia surgery, and while he appears to be trending in the right direction in his rehab process, head coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday that the 34-year-old will still require "a couple of weeks" before he's cleared for game action. Zucker made 62 regular-season appearances for Buffalo last year and recorded 24 goals, 21 assists, 57 hits, 23 PIM and 21 blocked shots while averaging 15:37 of ice time.