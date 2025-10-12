Zucker scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Zucker scored the Sabres' first goal of the 2025-26 season with a snap shot at the 9:46 mark of the third period. However, Buffalo couldn't complete the comeback and settled for another defeat. Zucker had 53 points in the 2024-25 season, the second-best output of his career, and he figures to play a key role on offense for the Sabres in 2025-26 once again. Through two games, he's already unleashed eight shots.