Zucker logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Utah.

Zucker has a pair of power-play points, 13 shots on net and eight hits over five contests since returning from a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old winger has taken on a second-line role lately, though he's also part of the Sabres' top power-play unit. For the season, Zucker has 46 points (18 on the power play), 112 shots on net, 60 hits, 55 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 59 appearances as one of the steadiest forwards in Buffalo's lineup.