Zucker scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

Zucker has two points over three contests since returning from an illness. The 33-year-old winger has been on the second line recently, while JJ Peterka has moved to the top line alongside Jiri Kulich and Tage Thompson. Zucker has found success in a variety of spots in the lineup this season with 17 goals, 37 points, 89 shots on net, 47 hits, 51 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 49 appearances, so he remains a steady player for fantasy.