Zucker scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

Zucker missed the first nine games of the year while recovering from a sports hernia surgery. He saw 12:16 of ice time in his season debut while filling a third-line role. Zucker should also regularly factor in on the power play, where he earned 16 of his 45 points in the 2025-26 regular season. The 34-year-old winger is a risk to miss some additional time later in the year -- he's had significant absences in virtually every season since 2019-20.