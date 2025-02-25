Zucker (lower body) is expected to play against Anaheim on Tuesday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Zucker skipped Monday's practice after blocking a shot in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Rangers. He has generated 18 goals, 44 points, 52 hits and 97 shots on net in 53 appearances this season. Zucker will occupy a top-six role and see power-play time versus the Ducks.