Head coach Lindy Ruff said Wednesday that Zucker (illness) will be available for Friday's game against Chicago, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Zucker has been sidelined since early November due to a severe viral issue. While he'll remain out for Wednesday's game against the Flames, he's slated to be activated off injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup. The 33-year-old appeared in 12 games prior to his absence, racking up four goals, three assists, 15 hits and four PIM while averaging 14:44 of ice time.