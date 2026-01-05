The Sabres announced Monday that Zucker (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Canucks.

Zucker has missed the last 11 games due to a lower-body injury, but he skated on the second line during Monday's practice session while also working with the first power-play unit, signaling that he should be good to go for Tuesday's home game. Over 21 appearances this year, Zucker has recorded nine goals, nine assists, 49 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-10 rating.