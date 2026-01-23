Zucker scored a goal in a 4-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.

Zucker set the tone just 44 seconds into the game when he drove the net on a 2-on-1 and ripped a shot past Samuel Montembeault from the right hash marks. The 34-year-old has points in four of his last five games (one goal, four assists) and 10 shots in that span. Overall, Zucker has 11 goals, 14 assists and 66 shots in 31 games this season. He remains a sneaky fantasy option based on his strong points-per-game ratio.