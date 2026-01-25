Zucker scored twice Saturday in a 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Zucker's goal 33 seconds into the second frame opened the scoring and stood as the winner. He struck just 25 seconds into the third period to push the score to 3-0. Zucker has three goals in his last two games, and he has points in five of his last six games (three goals, four assists). He has 13 shots in that span. Zucker may be available in your league -- he's woefully under-rostered in a lot of formats. You can use his heat. He has 13 goals, 14 assists, 11 PPP (six PPG) and 69 shots in 32 games this season.