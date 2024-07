Zucker signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Sabres on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Zucker had 14 goals, 32 points, 81 PIM and 98 hits in 69 regular-season contests between Arizona and Nashville in 2023-24. He'll likely serve in a middle-six capacity next season. Given that this is just a one-year deal, it wouldn't be surprising if Zucker is involved in a midseason trade should the Sabres fall out of the playoff hunt.