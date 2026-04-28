Zucker (undisclosed) is available for Game 5 at home versus Boston on Tuesday, according to Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Zucker's departure from Sunday's Game 4 in the third period was never expected to be overly serious, as he was deemed probable to play in Game 5 by head coach Lindy Ruff on Monday. Now that it's confirmed he's available for a game that could eliminate the Bruins from the 2026 playoffs, Zucker should fill his usual spots on the second line and No. 1 power-play unit.