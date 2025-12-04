Zucker scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Zucker has scored on the power play in back-to-back contests. He has four goals and four assists over seven outings since he returned from missing eight games due to an illness. The winger is up to eight goals, 15 points (six on the power play), 42 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-7 rating through 19 appearances. Given his recent production, Zucker should have no trouble maintaining a top-six role and a spot on the top power-play unit.