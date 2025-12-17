Zucker (lower body) might be back following the Christmas break, according to head coach Lindy Ruff, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports Wednesday.

Zucker has been sidelined for the Sabres' last three games and is poised to miss at least four more, given his current timeline. Prior to his most recent absence, the veteran winger generated five goals and six assists in his last nine outings, including five power-play points. Once cleared to return, Zucker should fill a top-six role in addition to seeing minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit, though he'll need to be activated off injured reserve first.