Zucker scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Rangers.

The veteran winger gave Buffalo a 3-1 lead midway through the second period when the rebound of a point shot from Rasmus Dahlin deflected past Jonathan Quick. The points were Zucker's first in two games since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him 11 contests, and on the season he's produced 10 goals and 20 points in 23 games, including six goals and four assists with the man advantage.