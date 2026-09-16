General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Wednesday that Zucker is recovering from sports hernia surgery and won't be ready for the start of the regular season, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Zucker hasn't appeared in more than 73 regular-season games in any of the past three years, and he's slated for an absence to begin the 2026-27 campaign. Kekalainen indicated that Zucker could miss a "couple of weeks" to begin the regular season, so it's possible that the 34-year-old is back on the ice at some point in mid-October. Across 62 regular-season appearances last year, Zucker recorded 24 goals, 21 assists, 57 hits, 23 PIM and 21 blocked shots while averaging 15:37 of ice time.