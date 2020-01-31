Sabres' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Back with big club
The Sabres recalled Dea from AHL Rochester on Friday.
Kyle Okposo (upper body) isn't expected to be available for Saturday's clash with Columbus, so Dea will round out Buffalo's depth up front against the Blue Jackets. The 25-year-old has been pretty productive with Rochester this season, notching 13 goals and 30 points in 41 games.
