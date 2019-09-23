Dea won't practice Monday due to a lower-body injury.

Dea is battling for a bottom-six role with the Sabres, although he's expected to start the season with AHL Rochester. Last season, the 25-year-old posted 17 goals and 44 points in 46 minor-league games, and he registered six points in 23 NHL games between the Devils and Penguins. However, he hasn't been able to fit the mold of an NHL club for a full season. Dea will look to shake this injury before Wednesday's preseason game versus the Blue Jackets.