Dea was placed on waivers by the Sabres on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Considering Dea saw action in a mere three games for Buffalo last season, his placement on waivers shouldn't come as a surprise. In the minors, the 26-year-old center generated 15 goals and 24 helpers in 57 appearances. With the addition of taxi squads, Dea may find himself stuck between an NHL and AHL roster spot this year, assuming he clears waivers.