Sabres' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Dropped to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dea was demoted to AHL Rochester on Monday.
Dea has shuffled between levels several times this season but has appeared in just one NHL game. He has 13 points in 11 AHL contests.
