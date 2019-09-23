Dea (lower body) was waived by the Sabres for purpose of reassignment Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Dea didn't practice Monday morning, and the Sabres will hope to pass him through waivers to AHL Rochester. The 25-year-old pivot may be recalled at some point this regular season if the big club runs into injuries, but his fantasy upside is minimal with just seven points in 29 NHL games.