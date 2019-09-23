Sabres' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Drops to waivers
Dea (lower body) was waived by the Sabres for purpose of reassignment Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Dea didn't practice Monday morning, and the Sabres will hope to pass him through waivers to AHL Rochester. The 25-year-old pivot may be recalled at some point this regular season if the big club runs into injuries, but his fantasy upside is minimal with just seven points in 29 NHL games.
More News
-
Sabres' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Sabres' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Headed for Queen City•
-
Panthers' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Dealt to Florida•
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Sent back to minors•
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Recalled from minors•
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Claimed off waivers•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.