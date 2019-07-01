Dea inked a two-year, one-way contract with Buffalo worth $1.4 million on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The fact that Dea's deal is one-way in nature will ensure the center gets every opportunity to earn a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night versus the Lightning on Oct. 3. The 25-year-old put up 17 goals and 27 assists in 46 minor-league contests with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Springfield, but saw limited NHL action (three games). With Buffalo, Dea figures to slot into a fourth-line role, but could push for more opportunities throughout the 2019-20 campaign.