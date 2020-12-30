Dea was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Wednesday after clearing waivers.
Dea played in just three games for the Sabres last season in which he registered zero shots and three hits while logging 7:38 of ice time per game. Injuries could open up an opportunity for Dea to get back onto the NHL roster at some point but he figures to spend the bulk of the year playing in the minors.
More News
-
Sabres' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Designated for waivers•
-
Sabres' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Sent to bus league•
-
Sabres' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Back with big club•
-
Sabres' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Sabres' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Recalled from minors•
-
Sabres' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Drops to waivers•