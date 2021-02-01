Dea was recalled from AHL Rochester to the taxi squad Monday.
Dea will travel with the team on its upcoming four-game road trip, which starts Tuesday against the Islanders. The 26-year-old has 32 NHL games under his belt with five goals and two assists. He'll need to be activated from the taxi squad before making his season debut.
