Dea was demoted to AHL Rochester on Monday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Dea was on the Sabres' taxi squad but hasn't appeared in an NHL game yet this season. The 27-year-old will likely see more playing time in the minors and could be recalled later if Buffalo has any injury issues with the forward group.
