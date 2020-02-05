Sabres' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Sent to bus league
Buffalo assigned Dea to AHL Rochester on Wednesday.
The Sabres promoted Scott Wilson in a corresponding move, so Dea is likely in for an extended stay with Rochester. The 25-year-old forward went scoreless while averaging just 8:30 of ice time per contest during his two-game stint with the big club.
