Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Absent from practice
Skinner (undisclosed) was absent during Thursday's practice, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Skiner briefly exited Wednesday's game against Calgary, but did return. There's no word on the severity of his absence, or if it will keep him out of the lineup for Friday's tilt with Vancouver. The Sabres would certainly miss his offense should he not be good to go, as his 30 goals lead the team in that department.
More News
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Playing like a man possessed•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Pockets two goals•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Tied for second in NHL in goals•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Leads league temporarily•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Tallies pair of scores•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Extends goal streak to four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...