Skinner (undisclosed) was absent during Thursday's practice, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Skiner briefly exited Wednesday's game against Calgary, but did return. There's no word on the severity of his absence, or if it will keep him out of the lineup for Friday's tilt with Vancouver. The Sabres would certainly miss his offense should he not be good to go, as his 30 goals lead the team in that department.