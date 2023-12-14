Skinner (upper body) was put on the injured reserve list Thursday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Skinner was injured during Wednesday's contest, so this move can be retroactive to that date, which makes him eligible to return for next Thursday's game against Toronto at the earliest. He has 12 goals and 22 points in 30 outings this campaign. With Skinner unavailable, Buffalo recalled Brett Murray, who will likely dress Friday versus Vegas. Skinner's absence might also result in Zach Benson playing a bigger role.