Skinner notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Skinner is still struggling to find the target, as he's gone without a goal on 13 shots so far. He averaged over three shots per game last season, but that shooting rate has dropped a bit early in 2022-23, which may explain part of the decline. The streaky winger has added a plus-2 rating and two PIM in top-line minutes, but he needs to show more on offense to be a regular for fantasy managers.