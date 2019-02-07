Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Back on top line
Skinner is back on the top line with Jack Eichel following a brief shake-up that didn't even last a full game during Tuesday's win over the Wild, Jason Wolf of The Buffalo News reports.
Coach Phil Housley didn't like the way Skinner was playing on the third line as the team tried to balance out the scoring, so he's already back in a fantasy-friendly place with Jack Eichel. The only negative is the team will be sticking with Sam Reinhart on the second line. Reinhart, Eichel and Skinner have played great together much of the season, but the Sabres will roll with Jason Pominville -- who has nowhere near the scoring ability of Reinhart at this stage of his career -- on the top line with Skinner and Eichel for now.
