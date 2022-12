Skinner scored a goal during a 6-3 victory over the visiting Red Wings on Thursday.

Skinner's second-period tally gave the Sabres a 2-0 advantage and extended his point streak to nine games. The 30-year-old left winger has compiled eight goals and eight assists during the run. Skinner paced the Sabres with six shots on goal during 20:26 of ice time, including 3:47 on the power play.