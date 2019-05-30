Skinner is reportedly close to signing an eight-year contract extension with Buffalo that would carry an AAV between $8.5-9.5 million, per TSN's Bob McKenzie.

While nothing has been finizaled, keeping Skinner would be a major coup for general manager Jason Botterill and new head coach Ralph Krueger. The winger racked up a career-high 40 goals last season, along with 23 helpers, 268 shots and 16 power-play points. The Toronto native should be capable of pushing for the 70-point mark next season and figures to be a top-end fantasy option.