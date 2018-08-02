Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Dished to Buffalo
The Hurricanes traded Skinner to the Sabres on Thursday in exchange for Cliff Pu, a 2019 second-round pick, a 2020 third-round pick an a 2020 sixth-round pick.
The Hurricanes drew plenty of interest for the 26-year-old winger, who enters 2018-19 in the final year of his six-year contract, but it was ultimately Buffalo who landed the prize. The Sabres add Skinner to a relatively young core group of forwards, positioning themselves to contend for a playoff spot for the first time since 2010-11. Skinner can generally be counted on to play most of the season, totaling at least 71 appearances -- excluding the lockout campaign in 2012-13 -- in six of his seven 82-game campaigns, but his minus-27 rating from last season isn't pretty. Some of that can be attributed to playing for a middling Carolina club. A change of scenery could do some good for Skinner. Coming off a campaign in which he posted his fewest points (49) since 2014-15, he should find a spot among the Sabres' top two forward trios and should improve a Sabres power-play unit that converted on just 19.1 percent of its chances last season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: At least three teams inquiring about forward•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Drawing interest in trade market•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Uncertainty looms after disappointing season•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Gets team's only snipe Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Dishes two assists Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Three points just enough for Carolina•
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...