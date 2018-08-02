Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Dished to Buffalo

The Hurricanes traded Skinner to the Sabres on Thursday in exchange for Cliff Pu, a 2019 second-round pick, a 2020 third-round pick an a 2020 sixth-round pick.

The Hurricanes drew plenty of interest for the 26-year-old winger, who enters 2018-19 in the final year of his six-year contract, but it was ultimately Buffalo who landed the prize. The Sabres add Skinner to a relatively young core group of forwards, positioning themselves to contend for a playoff spot for the first time since 2010-11. Skinner can generally be counted on to play most of the season, totaling at least 71 appearances -- excluding the lockout campaign in 2012-13 -- in six of his seven 82-game campaigns, but his minus-27 rating from last season isn't pretty. Some of that can be attributed to playing for a middling Carolina club. A change of scenery could do some good for Skinner. Coming off a campaign in which he posted his fewest points (49) since 2014-15, he should find a spot among the Sabres' top two forward trios and should improve a Sabres power-play unit that converted on just 19.1 percent of its chances last season.