Skinner scored a power-play goal and added three assists, one with the man advantage, in Thursday's 6-1 win over Montreal.

The 31-year-old had a career-best season in 2022-23 with 82 points in 79 games, but Skinner isn't showing much in the way of regression. Since returning from a three-game absence in December due to an upper-body injury, he's caught fire with four goals and nine points, and he's on pace for his third straight 30-goal campaign. As long as Skinner skates on a line with Tage Thompson and is a key part of the Sabres' first power-play unit, there's little reason to think his production will slack.