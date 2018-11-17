Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Extends goal streak to four games

Skinner scored a power-play goal, the Sabres' lone tally in regulation, during Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Jets.

The 26-year-old winger also fired six shots on net, tying Jack Eichel for the team lead on the night. Skinner has now found the back of the net in four straight games, and after scoring 24 in 82 contests in his final season in Carolina, he's already potted 14 goals in 19 games to begin his tenure in Buffalo.