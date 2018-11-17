Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Extends goal streak to four games
Skinner scored a power-play goal, the Sabres' lone tally in regulation, during Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Jets.
The 26-year-old winger also fired six shots on net, tying Jack Eichel for the team lead on the night. Skinner has now found the back of the net in four straight games, and after scoring 24 in 82 contests in his final season in Carolina, he's already potted 14 goals in 19 games to begin his tenure in Buffalo.
More News
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Goals in three straight•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Two goals in OT road win•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Three-point performance in rout of Sens•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Five-game, 10-point streak•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Records trio of helpers•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Hat trick in win over Kings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...