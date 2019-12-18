Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Extends point drought to five games
Skinner has been held off the scoresheet for five consecutive games
Skinner has just 11 goals and 18 points through 35 contests -- a far cry from the 40-goal, 63-point campaign he posted a year ago. A big factor has been his usage. He's not playing on Eichel's line, as Victor Olofsson has taken the first line left wing duties. Skinner's ice time is dwindling, going as low as 11:29. He's also been moved off the top power-play unit. Don't expect him to pick up the pace until his usage changes.
