Skinner dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

The Sabres reeled off five consecutive goals after falling behind 3-1 early in the third, and Skinner played an important role in the comeback. He assisted on Tage Thompson's power-play goal to begin the surge, then helped out on Alex Tuch's game-winner. Most of Skinner's production this season has come on his current four-game point streak, which has included two goals and six assists.