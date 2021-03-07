Skinner scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

It took 20 games, but the veteran winger finally found the back of the net this season after lighting the lamp 54 times in 141 games through his first two years with the Sabres. Skinner's ice time has dwindled along with his production, particularly on the power play, but with Buffalo desperate for offense the 28-year-old could get an opportunity to build up some momentum with a top-six assignment now that he's broken his slump.