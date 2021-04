Skinner scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Skinner tied the game at 1-1 with his tally at 6:16 of the first period. The 28-year-old Skinner is up to six tallies and 11 points through 46 games -- he's on pace for his worst NHL campaign to date, although seven of his points have come in the last 14 contests.