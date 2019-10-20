Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Fires fifth goal
Skinner scored a goal on nine shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
Skinner's shooting has been feast or famine in California, as he sandwiched a no-shot effort versus the Kings with a pair of nine-shot outings against the Ducks and Sharks. The trigger-happy winger has five goals and seven points in nine games, to go with a league-leading 44 shots on goal. The high volume of attempts alone will result in lofty offensive stats for the 27-year-old.
