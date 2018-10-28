Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Five-game, 10-point streak
Skinner had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss Saturday to the Blue Jackets.
After putting up just two points in his first six games, Skinner has exploded for 10 in his last five. Those five games are also the length of his current point streak (five goals, five assists in 10 games). Skinner seems to be a natural fit in the city of fires. Make sure you are taking advantage.
More News
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Records trio of helpers•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Hat trick in win over Kings•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Scores first goal of campaign•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Scores twice in preseason win•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Gets first goal in new uniform•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Slated for top-line duty•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.