Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Five-game, 10-point streak

Skinner had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss Saturday to the Blue Jackets.

After putting up just two points in his first six games, Skinner has exploded for 10 in his last five. Those five games are also the length of his current point streak (five goals, five assists in 10 games). Skinner seems to be a natural fit in the city of fires. Make sure you are taking advantage.