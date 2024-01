Skinner (upper body) is expected to be a game-time decision Saturday against Tampa Bay, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Skinner has missed Buffalo's last four games after suffering an injury on Jan. 9 versus Seattle. While he was initially deemed week-to-week, the 31-year-old winger appears to be on track to return ahead of schedule. Skinner has 17 goals and 33 points in 38 games this season.